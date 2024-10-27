Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies have been burnt by the Bishnoi community in Jaipur. The members of the Bishnoi community burnt the effigies of the superstar and his father over his recent statement on the blackbuck case. Salim Khan had said that Salman can never hurt any animal. The Bishnoi community leaders have expressed anger over Salim Khan's 'misleading' statement.

Angered over Salim Khan's statement

While the community wants Salman Khan to publicly apologise for his 'wrongdoings', Salim Khan recently had said in an interview that Salman didn't kill any blackbuck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

"We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries, including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community, were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement. We will make all-out efforts to ensure justice was delivered in the Blackbuck case. We will also protest by taking to the streets," HT quoted the group saying in a statement.

What Salim Khan had said

Salim Khan said Salman hasn't even killed a cockroach ever and he doesn't believe in all this. "I had asked Salman who did it, and he said that he was not even present at the spot. He said that he was not even in the car when the incident happened. And he never lies to me," Salim Khan told ABP in an interview. Salim Khan further said that apologising would mean that he did it which is untrue.