Politician Baba Siddiqui's demise has raised security concerns in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister's untimely demise has left celebrities and Mumbaikars shocked. Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Bandra. The politician had just ventured out of his son Zeeshan's office and when he was about to sit in his car, goons fired fire to six rounds of bullet, of which two bullets hit Baba Siddqui on his chest and abdomen and he passed away on 11.30 pm on the same day.

On Sunday, Lawrence Bishnoi took accountability for Baba's death and claimed that his support for Salman Khan was the reason for his death.

After Baba Siddqui's murder, Salman Khan is under scanner once because of his ongoing feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi related to the alleged Blackbuck shooting incident. The gangster wants Salman Khan to apologise for hunting and killing Blackbuck, whom the Bishnoi community considers sacred.

'Whether he killed or not, Salman should apologise to Bishnoi community'

Salim Khan has said that Salman is an animal lover and wouldn't ever do this, there is no proof or evidence that Salman Khan killed Blackbuck.

And now singer Anup Jalota has spoken about the conflict and urged Salman to apologise to the community.

In an interview with ABP News, Anup said, "I just want to say that it is not the time to get into who killed and who didn't... One should realise that Salman's close friend Baba Siddique was allegedly killed because of the same. Now, the focus should be on solving the conflict."

"I have a small request for Salman to go to the temple and apologise to ensure his safety and protect his family and close friends. I am sure they will accept his apology. Salman should go and then lead a safe life... It is not the time to complicate the matter. Whether he killed or not, Salman should apologise. No one will get anything by getting stuck into the feud," he added.

About Salman Khan's Blackbuck case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's feud dates back to 1998 when Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case occurred. During the shoot of Salman's film Hum Saat Saat Hai, reportedly Salman Khan hunted and killed blackbuck in Rajasthan. Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor during a court appearance in Jodhpur in 2018.

Lawrence Bishnoi was five years old when the poaching incident occurred during Hum Saath-Saath Hain's filming in Rajasthan. Salman allegedly killing Blackbuck has irked the Bishnoi community, which reveres the animal.

Salman was the main accused in the case and was convicted in 2018.

In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Salman's Bandra residence Galaxy by two shooters reportedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, who were later arrested.