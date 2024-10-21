On Sunday, women across the world celebrated Karwa Chauth, celebs as well as commoners were seen celebrating the festival dressed in shades of red and pink. They also applied and sindoor and wore a mangalsutra. Celebs who recently got married ensured that their wives didn't fast alone, in fact, they also fasted for them. If Sonakshi fasted, Zaheer also fasted for her. Likewise, Jaccky too fasted for Rakul.

Zaheer Iqbal observed Karwa Chauth fast for Sonakshi Sinha

On Sunday evening, Sonakshi shared a funny reel featuring herself and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, Sonakshi was seen posing with a floral head accessory, Zaheer quipped, "What are you doing?" Sonakshi said, "I am hungry. Don't know what to do."

Sonakshi then asks Zaheer, "Are you not hungry?" Zaheer replies, "Very." "Why have you kept Karwa Chauth?"

Zaheer adds "Because if I had eaten in front of you, you would have killed me."

Sonakshi wrote, "Find a pati who won't let you starve alone... whatever his reason may be. Happy Karwa Chauth... our first."

Jackky Bhagnani kept fast for Rakul

Rakul Preet revealed that her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, also kept the Karwa Chauth fast for her. She had earlier given a glimpse of her simple mehendi design and captioned it, "First," with a red heart emoji, tagging Jackky. In response, Jackky wrote, "My Life I am so hungry but I won't eat too."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat married in March this year. On Sunday, the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together. The actress shared a series of photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram and expressed. Kriti shared a beautiful note on Instagram.

She wrote, "Celebrating the 1st of every festival in the first year of marriage has been a tradition in every family for as long as I can remember. Karwachauth is one of them. Every karwachauth, I would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channel, dress up and apply mehendi. I'd also wake up for the sargi. I found it fascinating! All that while thinking to myself, I want this for me. So today, I ticked one more thing off my bucket list. The 10-year-old me is shy and blushing! He's good-looking also, now that's the cherry on top!" She also added, "P.S. Being married (to the right person) was also on my bucket list :) and I'm happy to announce, it's going splendidly."