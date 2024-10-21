On Sunday night, celebrities as well as married women celebrated Karwa Chauth with zeal and zest.

The pious festival of Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in northern India; on the day of Karwa Chauth, married women pray for their husband's longevity and good health. Women fast through the day and break their fast after seeing the moon and then they see the faces of their husbands. These days, a lot of men also fast for their wives. Many unmarried girls fast for their boyfriends or in the hope of finding a suitable husband.

Several Bollywood celrbaties celebrated Karwa Chauth and dropped beautiful pictures dressed in saree, they also wore a mangal sutra and donned a sindoor.

Katrina Kaif is a sanskari Bahu

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth festivities with her family by her side.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

A family picture featuring Katrina sharing special moments with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, husband Vicky Kaushal, father-in-law Shyam Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and Katrina's sister Isabelle posing together is simply unmissable. Katrina looked pretty in a pink saree as she kept her hair open. The actor had applied sindoor and had worn a mangalsutra.

In one of the pictures she also touched her mother-in-law's feet as her mother-in-law gave her sargi.

Katrina Katrina Kaif's Karwa Chauth's pictures sparked pregnancy rumours once again. The actor looked much healthier than her previous pic.

'Is there any pregnancy announcement?: Fans ask as Katrina Kaif touches mother-in-law's feet; celebrates Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal and family

Netizens were convinced that Katrina would soon announce the good news that Vicky and she will be welcoming her first child.

Katrina Kaif delighted her fans with glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Sharing the photos from the festivities, Katrina wished her fans, "Happy Karwa Chauth."

This is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's third Karwa Chauth celebration.