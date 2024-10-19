It's been exactly a week since politician Baba Siddiqui passed away. Baba's untimely death has shaken celebrities and his close friends. There is a curfew-like situation in Mumbai. Baba was shot dead last Saturday in Bandra, Mumbai. The boys who shot Baba down had fired six to seven bullets out of which 2-3 bullets hit Baba on his chest and abdomen and he was rushed to the hospital. And by 11. 30 Pm he was declared dead.

On Sunday, Lawrence Bishnoi took accountability for Baba's death and claimed that as he supported Salman Khan, that was the reason why Baba was killed.

'Salman ne cockroach Bhi Nahi Maara, he loves animals': Salim Khan defends son as Bishnoi community wants Salman to apologise for killing blackbuck

Salman Khan has been issued death threats and his security has heightened after Lawrence's threats. Despite threats, Salman Khan attended Baba's funeral and also went to Baba's house to pay last respects. Salman Khan's security has now upgraded to Y plus and he has over 60 personnel surrounding him, Salman himself has a gun license, and the police cover is always around him.

Despite heavy protection, on Friday, Salman Khan recovered yet another fresh death threat, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore to "end the enmity". A WhatsApp message was sent to Mumbai Traffic Police and the gang warned that if the money is not paid, then the actor's fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was murdered recently.

However, Salman Khan's father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan opened up about the recent threats Salman has been receiving from the Bishnoi gang.

Speaking to ABP Maza, Salim confided that Salman Khan never hit a cockroach, he can never kill animals as he loves them.

Salim said, "Salman Khan jaanwaro se bohut pyaar karta hai. Uske paas ek kutta tha, jabtak woh zinda tha tab tak use acche se rakha. Aur jab woh bimaar hua aur mara hai toh Salman roya. Maine usse pucha ki kisne kiya. Toh bola ki, 'Main toh tha bhi nahi'. Woh mujhse jhooth nahi bolega. Usko nahi hai shaukh jaanwaro ko maarne ka. Jaanwaro se mohabbat karta hai woh (Salman Khan loves animals. He had a dog whom he loved and treated well. When he fell ill and died, Salman cried. I asked him (about the Blackbuck incident) who had done it.

He said, 'I wasn't even there.' he won't lie to me. He doesn't fancy killing animals. he loves animals)."

Salim Khan added that Salman Khan never uses a gun.

Salim on whether Salman would apologise to the Bishnoi community by going to their biggest temple in Rajasthan.

Salim said, "Yeh accept karna hai ki, 'Maine mara hai'. Mara hi nahi hai. Maine kisi jaanwar ko nahi mara, Salman ne kisi jaanwar ko nahi mara. Humne kabhi kisi cockroach ko bhi nahi mara hai. Hum inn cheezo mein vishwas nahi karte (Doing this makes him accept, 'I've done it'. He hasn't killed, I haven't killed any animal, nor has Salman. We have never even killed a cockroach. We don't believe in these)."

About Salman Khan's Blackbuck case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's feud dates back to 1998 when Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case took place. During the shoot of Salman's film Hum Saat Saat Hai, reportedly Salman Khan hunted and killed blackbuck in Rajasthan. Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor during a court appearance in Jodhpur in 2018.

Lawrence Bishnoi was five years old when the poaching incident took place during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Salman allegedly killing Blackbuck has irked the Bishnoi community, which reveres the animal.

Salman was the main accused in the case and was convicted in 2018.

In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Salman's Bandra residence Galaxy by two shooters reportedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, who were later arrested.