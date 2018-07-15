TV actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr. Hathi had almost died eight years ago after he collapsed on the sets of popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He weighed almost around 265 kgs and he later dropped to 140 kgs post a bariatric surgery.

A report in SpotBoyE now says that Salman Khan had paid for Azad's operation, hospital room and medical bills.

Salman Khan is reportedly closely associated with Dr. Muffi, who operated on Kavi Kumar Azad. The doctor performed the surgery free of cost, as per the report. Azad had met Salman a few months ago and had reportedly thanked the superstar for his help.

Azad died due to a massive heart attack on Monday, July 9, afternoon after he slipped into coma the previous night at the Wokhardt Hospital at Mira Road where he was admitted.

His last rites were performed on Wednesday. His fellow actors Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Jennifer Mistry attended the event.

Azad had refused to undergo second bariatric surgery, even after being advised by Dr. Muffi, which would have helped bring down his weight to about 90 kgs. The reason for his refusal was that Azad had inhibitions that if he lost weight he would not get work in the industry. He wanted to look fat to earn his livelihood. He thought he was not good looking that he would get roles after shedding his weight.