Kavi Kumar Azad, who was known for his role of Dr Hansraj Haathi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, died due to a heart attack on Monday, July 9, afternoon after he slipped into a coma last night. He was admitted in the Wokhardt Hospital at Mira Road.

Dr Hansraj Haathi, played by Azad, was one of the most loved characters in the popular TV show. The character tickled the funny bones of the audience with his funny antics.

Azad was one of the most important cast members of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma which found its place in the Guinness Book of World Records for airing the highest number of episodes, around 2,500, on Indian television.

Apart from appearing in the small screen, Azad has also worked in a couple of films like Mela starring Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna in lead roles and Funtoosh in a comic avatar.

The shooting of the show, which was happening at the Film City in Mumbai, has now been cancelled after the team learned about the demise of the actor.

May his soul rest in peace.