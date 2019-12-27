Salman Khan is a fitness addict. The actor has trained and inspired many newcomers in the industry. From Hrithik Roshan to Arjun Kapoor Salman has trained many stars in the industry and has given him bodybuilding lessons. But you will be surprised to know that Salman was never the same as he is today.

Salman Khan never wanted to become an actor, he wished to stay behind the camera and become a director but many industry people urged and encouraged him to become an actor and that is when Salman went up to his father Salim Khan and told him that he wished to take up acting as everyone is suggesting him the same. Salim Khan wanted to know who is that everyone and so he kept a few names before Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Chunky Panday. He asked Salman if he could see any similarities between him and these stars. He also told him, " You can't become a Mohalle ka dada or lawyer or inspector." This was the one thing that forced Salman to build a body and have a great physique and he began working out on that path.

According to Bollywood Life, when Salim Khan noticed it, he said, "Ye lo, Dara Singh banna chahta hai." However, Salman diligently continued to work his way up. He and his gang (Ronit Roy, Shehzad Khan, Rafiq Kazi, Iqbal and other) would spot actors like Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh stepping out from one of the prestigious gyms in Bandra's hotel Sea Rock. But the membership of the same would cost Rs 10,000 which his father refused to pay. Even his friend, Shehzad's father, and yesteryear villain, Ajit Khan refused to pay the gym fees.

Hence, the two boys, Salman and Shehzad joined Bhaiya Gym. Though not a celebrity gym, at least it had a celebrity area address since Mala Sinha and Dharmendra Deol lived near the gym. And the best part? The annual gym fee was Rs 60 only! Salman's friend dropped out but the Bajarangi Bhaijaan continued. Bandra Physical Cultural Association Gym, alias Bhaiya Gym established in May 1925, still stands strong on St. Martin Road and has a photo of Salman Khan hung on its wall.

Salman Khan turned 54 today, we wish the Khan many more happy and successful years to come as he continues to entertain his fans for the years to come.