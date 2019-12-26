In a vain world like today's, to portray a conscientious character is nothing short of an anomaly. But Bollywood actors in 2019 have worked harder at pushing boundaries, creating their own definition of what a mainstream Hindi movie star should be like. Their depictions on screen are a lot more responsible as they consciously gravitate towards stories that leave behind a strong message. Surely it's still a number game but movies in this day and age are so much more than figures that got cash registers ringing.

Richa Chadha

Debating the pitfalls and plusses of the law itself, the courtroom drama Section 375 starring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna saw the former in the role of a selfless prosecution lawyer who is fighting a rape case against a powerful man. Richa extends her public image to the screen as she played the vocal and indomitable Hiral Gandhi who takes on her mentor and the system to get justice for her client.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Known as a genre by himself today, Ayushmann arguably has the knack for choosing stories which leaves a learning message for people. In this year alone, he has featured in two wonderful films - Article 15 and Bala. While he played a cop in the former where he fought for rights for the Dalit community, in Bala he promoted the idea of self love with utmost sincerity.

Shweta Tripathi

Coming months before Bala ws Shweta's Gone Kesh, a film about female balding. Beautifully rendered, the film about a woman's beauty and its detrimental factors being discussed in a mainstream film was pathbreaking . The challenges of Alopecia and how she eventually triumphs over her own challenges to accept herself with all heart. She is Hindi cinema's first bald heroine and with her solid act, Shweta nails it.

Sonam Kapoor

A rare gem from the year, Sonam Kapoor from Ek Ladki Ko dekha toh aisa laga had her play a lesbian character stuck within the warped idea of what the world considers normal. The actress is Bollywood's first mainstream star to play a lesbian character onscreen, thus opening dialogue on the lack of representation of queer characters on screen.

Rani Mukerji

As super cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, Mukherji returns in her most thrilling avatar. The actress in the film's sequel Mardaani 2 will be seen investigating a rape case in which the accused is a minor. The film tackles the rapid growth of crime rate amongst juveniles and how the law against crime committed by them needs to examined.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

The super grannies of Saand Ki Aankh played by Taapsee and Bhumi our across the pertinent message that there's no age to learning and achieving. The film also talks about how constricting barriers of patriarchy holds back dynamic women from realising their dreams. The film leaves by a strong message on Feminism and the need to address the warped gender roles followed by society.