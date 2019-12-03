Salman Khan has always been supportive of Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. He was with Sidharth when all the other contestants were targeting him and also corrected Sidharth when he was at fault.

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman imitated Sidharth by yelling as he does which gave Sidharth a clear indication of what Salman wanted to convey, so he calmed down. This is not the first time when Salman has spoken to him about his aggressive behaviour.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman announced that the show would be extended for another five weeks and the finale will take place on 15eh February 2020, he had banter with Sidharth asking him his plans after the show.

Though Sidharth did not reveal his plans, he did mention that Salman knew his plans. Sidharth said, "Sir aap baki ke plans toh jantey hi hai, beginning ke plans toh aap jantey hai haina."

After hearing this, fans are wondering whether Salman is planning to cast Sidharth Shukla in one of his future projects? Well, only time will tell.

Talking about Sidharth's performance in the Bigg Boss house, he has definitely been a strong contender and has gained love and support from fans. He was criticized for his aggressive nature but has managed to emerge as one of the strongest contenders. Fans are also expecting Sidharth to take home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. What do you think, guys?