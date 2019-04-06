Salman Khan and his Dabangg 3 team got into a controversy right during the first schedule of the film's shooting. Some Hindus have raised objection at a Shivling (representation of Lord Shiva) been covered by a wooden plank on the sets of the movie.

Salman recently started shooting for Dabangg 3 in Madhya Pradesh, and not too late, it made headlines for the wrong reasons. Some Hindus, including BJP leaders, reportedly found the act of covering an ancient Shivling offensive, and demanded action against the makers of the film.

"Wooden scaffolding was built over an ancient Shiva linga at Maheshwar Ghat to shoot a song in the film featuring Mr Khan. Crew members of the movie were seen climbing over the scaffolding to film the picturisation of the song which hurt the sentiments of Hindus," The Asian Age quoted BJP MLA Rameswar Sharma as saying.

Some of them even reportedly demanded an FIR to be launched against the actor and whoever responsible for it. Nonetheless, Salman soon clarified that there was no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments, and the Shivling was covered only to protect it from any kind of damage and its sanctity.

Meanwhile, some pictures and videos of Salman from the sets of the film were recently out on the internet. The film's basic storyline was also reportedly leaked, revealing interesting details of the film.

Being directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will feature Sonakshi Sinha, but it is not confirmed if there will be any other female lead as it was rumoured earlier. The film also have Arbaaz Khan and South actor Sudeep in key role.