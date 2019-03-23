Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look absolutely stunning together, both onscreen and off screen. Now an edited photo of the two together has come up on social media that is also no less adorable.

A morphed picture of much younger Salman and Katrina appeared on social media that shows them posing together in a cozy manner. While the actor stares at the camera, a smiling Katrina gives him a sweet hug.

The picture has been so skilfully edited that many may think it to be a real one. Although the Instagram page that shared the photo clearly mentioned that it is an edited photo on the caption, many on comments section appear to be confused or convinced that it is actually Salman and Katrina in real.

Salman is considered to be the one who helped Katrina climb the ladder of success, and it is widely believed that the two were in a romantic relationship. Their equation had turned bad after she had gotten into relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

However, the Bharat stars rebounded well after her affair with Ranbir ended. Although they might not be dating, they certainly share a special bonding.

After their last hit together – Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and the gorgeous diva are set to be seen romancing each other in Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to be released this Eid.

Teaser of the film was widely appreciated, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the full trailer, which will be out soon.