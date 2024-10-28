Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B-town, despite receiving numerous threats from the Lawrence gang and heightened security, Salman Khan is keeping up with the commitment and shooting for films and also ensures that he shoot Weekend ka Vaar.

Last week it was announced that Salman Khan had joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Dabaang Salman Khan shot for a special appearance in Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer Singham Again.

Salman Khan joins Singham Again as Dabaang cop to fight antagonist Arjun Kapoor; Rohit Shetty welcomes Bhai to cop universe

For the unversed, Salman will be seen reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey (from Dabangg) in Rohit's cop drama. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rohit Shetty confirmed Salman's presence in Singham Again.

On Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rohit was seen welcoming Salman Khan to his cop universe.

The promo shared social media handle of Colors shows Bigg Boss 18's upcoming episode highlights wherein Rohit Shetty was seen confirming Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again.

Rohit and Ajay Devgn made an appearance on Salman-hosted BB 18 to promote the cop drama. As Rohit walked onto the stage, SalmanKhan welcomed him saying, "Rohit aapka swagat hai Bigg Boss mein." ( Rohit welcome to Bigg Boss).

To this, Rohit Shetty says, "Aur aapka swagat hai humare cop universe mein." ( You are welcome in our cop universe),

The promo ended with Salman hugging Rohit. Sharing this glimpse, a netizen on X wrote, "OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED ON TV! Aur aapka swagat hai humaare cop universe me ! (sic)."

Adding to Rohit and Salman's welcome banter, Ajay asks if Salman experiences 'Aata Majhi Satakli' every weekend while hosting. ( I am going crazy).

Salman responds, "Yeh itne satke hai, ki mujhe satka rahe hai." ( They are so out of mind, that they are taking the devil out of me).

About Singham Again

It has been revealed that Salman Khan has a 2-minute cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. "It's a proper 2-minute sequence to introduce Dabangg Khan - Salman - into the world of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. He gets the right elevation with a mass presentation, and the aura on the screen will evoke seeti-maar response from the cinema-going audience," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Adding further, it has been reported that Salman Khan's cameo placement is a part of the post-credit scene. "The sequence will set the base for future timelines of Shetty's ambitious cop universe."

Singham Again will be clashing with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on November 1, 2024.