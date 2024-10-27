Diwali is around the corner, and celebs are busy enjoying and attending pre-Diwali bashes hosted by their industry friends. After Manish Malhotra, renowned designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand Diwali party ahead of the joyous festival.

B-town celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor with Sunita Kapoor, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma, Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl among others, added sparkle to the Diwali bash.

Many other celebrities, like Kusha Kapila, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor with Aditya Seal, Mukesh Chhabra, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Swara Bhasker and others, were also seen at the Diwali Bash.

Karan Johar arrived with Archies actor Agastya Nanda at the venue. For the occasion, Karan Johar opted for a beige shimmery kurta with white loose pants and well Agastya wore a shiny blue kurta with white pajama.

Sunita and Anil Kapoor arrived at the Diwali bash. Anil Kapoor opted for a beige sherwani while Sunita stunned in ethnic attire.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, attended the Diwali party with her close friend Alexsandar Alex Illic. Natasha chose to wear a red crimson designer saree, and Alexsandar dressed in a classic beige and white ensemble.

Natasa and Alex posed for papraazi

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed wore a vibrant red outfit at the party.

Bhumi opted for a multicoloured blouse paired with a red-white stylish saree, whereas Sharvari wore a lehenga paired with a golden blouse.

Orry shared series of inside pictures on his Instagram stories where he posed with celebs at Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani's bash.

Newly minted parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also papped at the party. The duo came with their newborn baby girl to the Diwali bash. It was the second public appearance of their daughter after the airport when all three of them went on vacation.

The couple requested the paps to not click their daughter.