Anshula Kapoor body shamed, Tamannaah Bhatia bralette blouse lehenga fails to impress; Saif- Siddharth shine at Diwali bash

With just a few days left for Diwali, celebrities are busy attending Diwali parties hosted by their industry friends. After Manish Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party, Saturday night saw celebs flocking to producer Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party. Apart from him, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla the famous fashion designer duo hosted a lavish bash at his residence.

Few celebs attended Abu Jani's Diwali bash, while some attended Ramesh Taurni's bash.

At Ramesh Taurni's bash Vijay Varma-Tamannaah, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, Saif Ali Khan sans Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra sans Kiara Advani also marked their presence at the party. Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani, Kapil Sharma, Raashii Khanna, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma also attended the party.

Who wore what!

Saif opted for a peach kurta and white pyjama look. He greeted the paparazzi with a smile and folded hands.

Sidharth was spotted sans Kiara Advani and opted for ivory traditional attire.

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra came twinning in shades of ivory.

Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani looked lovely in a red lehenga.

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was seen with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja at the bash. Producer Madhu Mantena and his wife, Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi, Sharvari.

Huma Qureshi opted for a blue ensemble.

Vijay Varma was seen in a green jacket over a sheer black shirt and trousers.

Worst dressed

While Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a pink lehenga and bralette blouse.

Anshula Kapoor who attended the bash with her boyfriend, was brutally body-shamed for her weight gain. Some social media users advised her to lose weight. A section of netizens advised her to not wear body-hugging outfits. For the bash, she wore a bralette blouse and lehenga and paired it up with a dupatta.