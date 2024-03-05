Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities have taken over the internet. The crème de la crème of the industry - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal marked their presence at the extravaganza. Salman Khan was also seen enjoying himself at the do. From playing drum to dancing like no one's watching, the Dabangg Khan took social media by storm.

What went down

A new video of Salman, however, has got social media a lot to talk about. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen greeting Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni and others standing together. But, he gave a royal ignore to Arjun Kapoor who was standing right behind them. Arjun was even seen looking at Khan as he greeted others and there's no denying the fact that the who incident seemed a bit awkward.

Ever since the video has made its way to social media, netizens have been reacting to it. Many have called out Salman for his rude behaviour and many have tried to remind him how Arjun and Malaika are not together anymore. There were many who felt Arjun deserved this and many even called it karma. This is not the first time that Salman has ignored Arjun Kapoor at an event.

When Boney accepted strained relationship

Salman Khan was not on speaking terms with Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor ever since Malaika Arora left Arbaaz Khan and news of her dating Arjun started making headlines. "So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially, Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman," Boney Kapoor had once said in an interview.