All is well that ends well. Salman Khan seems to have ended his cold war with Boney Kapoor. Khan thanked Boney at the IFFA 2022 and even got emotional while doing so. The Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this year. Salman thanked Boney for reviving his career when he was almost out of the industry.

Salman thanks Boney

"He has helped me throughout my life. When my career hit a rough patch, Boney Kapoor gave me a film called Wanted. After that he gave another film No Entry which marked the comeback of Anil Kapoor. Boney ji has helped me a lot, for which I will always be thankful," a Bhaskar report quoted Salman saying. The actor reportedly got emotional and teary eyed.

Salman Khan was not on speaking terms with Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor ever since Malaika Arora left Arbaaz Khan and news of her dating Arjun started making headlines. Boney had said in an interview long back that he would never have anything but love for Salman. Boney Kapoor had revealed that his son Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Salman Khan's ex- bhabhi Malaika Arora resulted in Boney's relations with Salman getting 'strained'.

When Boney spilled the beans

Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially, Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman," Boney told IANS.