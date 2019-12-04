Salman Khan is one of the reigning stars in the industry. You like his movies or don't, he is undoubtedly one of the renowned and powerful personalities Bollywood has ever known. Though 'Bhaijaan' has been a godfather for many in the industry, there is one thing about Salman Khan that one must keep in mind - Salman Khan never forgives. So here's a list of celebs that have already entered Salman's blacklist.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan were to reunite for Bharat after their last release 'Mujse Shaadi Karoge'. Everyone was excited to see the two together but Priyanka refused to work in Bharat just 5 days before the shooting of the film was to begin. The actress was to get married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas and had a few Hollywood projects with her.

Arjun Kapoor

Salman was the one who mentored Arjun Kapoor in his initial days in the industry. But the Khan does not wish to see Arjun's face anymore. Reason being Arjun Kapoor and Salman's ex-sister-in-law Malaika Arora's alleged love affair. Malaika divorced Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and walked out of the family home with her son Arhaan to be with Arjun Kapoor. This did not gone down well with Salman.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shocked to see this name? There was a time when Salman was Bhansali's favourite actor. But fallout happened when Bhansali's ambitious project 'Inshallah' was shelved, as Salman recommended Daisy Shah for an item number in the film while Bhansali preferred Priyanka Chopra. Salman had refused to work with Priyanka.

Arijit Singh

During an award function, Arijit Singh happened to take a dig at Salman Khan which fumed the Khan so much that he asked producers to omit Arijit's songs from their films. This was exposed when Arijit sent out an open apology letter to Salman that angered Arijit's fans a lot.

Vivek Oberoi

In spite of a public bow down by Vivek Oberoi, Salman has not yet forgiven the actor. It all started when Vivek began dating Salman's ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also held a press conference against him. Vivek could not save his career after that and still struggles to get roles in movies.