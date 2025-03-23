Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the fittest stars in the industry. Bhaijaan's fitness is not just limited to the gym but also includes modern fitness routines like cycling, running, and jogging.

However, of late, Salman Khan's recent appearances have worried fans, as many believe he looks sick and pale. Some have even pointed out that age might be catching up with him.

Last week, Salman Khan was spotted around the city for the post-production of Sikandar. In all his recent appearances, netizens noticed that he had gained weight, and his slightly white beard caught his attention.

On Saturday, Salman attended a cricket match aimed at raising awareness for TB patients. The event saw him sharing the spotlight with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Several videos and pictures of Salman entering the event, surrounded by security guards, have gone viral. The actor looked stylish in a blue T-shirt featuring a Captain America print. He rolled up his sleeves, flaunting his biceps, and completed his look with slicked-back hair.

In one of the videos, he was seen accompanied by Eknath Shinde. Other clips show young fans touching Salman's feet as a mark of respect, to which he responded by standing up and greeting them.

Another video shows Salman seated beside Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries. However, he was seen panting and sweating, raising concerns about his health once again.

Despite this, Salman Khan's new clean-shaven look and muscular physique impressed fans.

A section of fans couldn't stop gushing over Salman's recent clean-shaven look and biceps, but others were left worried after noticing Bhai's health.

One comment read, "Bhai looking fresh."

Another user praised his physique, saying, "Those biceps (fire emoji)."

The third one said, "Salman is getting old and has gained weight."

The fourth one said, "With that pose, he must be thinking to himself – 'Buddha bol rahe the mujhe. Huh!' (They were calling me old. Huh!)."

After the cricket match, Salman graciously obliged fans with selfies, further winning hearts. The event also saw the presence of Suniel Shetty and Salman's brother, Sohail Khan.

On the Work Front

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The action-packed drama, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi, is set to hit theatres on March 30.