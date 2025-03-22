IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Virat Kohli politely declines dancing with SRK, Rinku Singh; later joins SRK and grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

The IPL 2025 season kicked off spectacularly at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22, with a star-studded opening ceremony that combined cricket, glamour, and entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hosted the event.

SRK said, "Virat bhai is the only player who has been associated with just one team in the entirety of the IPL. He is the OG. The GOAT of IPL."

Virat came on the stage and called thanked SRK, he said "Thank you, Shah Rukh bhai, for a lovely introduction."

SRK asked Virat about how the new generation of cricketers is taking the game forward and congratulated him for being a cricketing star and for his 18-year association with RCB.

"The bold generation is coming along nicely, but the old generation is still here. Ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game and keep creating memories for these fans," he added.

SRK then welcomed KKR's Rinku Singh and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli on stage. In a fun moment, he invited Rinku to dance, noting how the cricketer often celebrates KKR's wins with dance moves. Rinku picked Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki, and SRK enthusiastically joined in.

SRK then turned to Kohli, encouraging him to dance along. However, the RCB star politely declined, opting to hold the microphone while watching the fun unfold. SRK playfully reassured him, saying, "Don't feel left out. If you wish, you can join us."

The crowd erupted in cheers as SRK and Rinku lit up the stage, but the highlight of the evening came when Kohli finally gave in to the excitement. In a moment that delighted fans, he joined SRK and grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The opening ceremony also featured mesmerising performances by singer Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood actress Disha Patani. In a special tribute, the BCCI honoured Virat Kohli for his 18-year association with RCB, presenting him with a memento. Board chairman Roger Binny, along with officials Arun Dhumal and Rajiv Shukla, also marked the occasion by cutting a celebratory cake.

I.C.Y.M.I



Celebrating 18 years of #TATAIPL amidst a galaxy of stars in style ?#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/IvfDLCkWsW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025

The ceremony, which began at 6:00 PM IST, featured an impressive lineup of performers, including renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood actress Disha Patani, captivating the packed stadium and millions of viewers worldwide.