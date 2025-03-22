IPL 2025: Will KKR vs RCB opening match be cancelled due to rain in Kolkata? disappointed fans share weather updates

It's time to rejoice as IPL 2025 is set to kick off today, Saturday, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Disha Patani have arrived in Kolkata for their performances at the opening ceremony.

However, a piece of disappointing news has disheartened cricket fans—the game is at significant risk of being completely abandoned due to adverse weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for March 22, predicting thunderstorms and rain across South Bengal from Thursday to Sunday. Additionally, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has forecast a "very high probability" of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, locals in Kolkata have taken to social media to share pictures of clear skies, sparking hope that the weather is improving and the match might still take place as scheduled.

Take a look

??️ Weather Alert from MET Dept: Skies to clear after 6 PM with minimal chances of rain!



Here are some LIVE photos from Kolkata!



Good news for cricket fans—despite rain since yesterday, KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens is set to go ahead as planned! ?? #KKRvsRCB #IPL2025… pic.twitter.com/eURJzSybYr — vampire of sports (@vampireofsports) March 22, 2025

?Weather Update from Kolkata!



Dark clouds engulf the city as rain pours ahead of the KKR vs RCB Opening game. pic.twitter.com/uTBzCEwppw — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) March 22, 2025

A little rain won’t stop us! ?



The ground’s got its cozy cover, and the drainage system will be ready to save the day ?????? ??? ??? ???, ????? ??? ???????? ???!#IPLonJioStar ? SEASON OPENER #KKRvRCB | SAT, 22nd March, 5:30 PM | LIVE on… pic.twitter.com/UwdonS9FeN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 21, 2025

On Friday evening and night, drizzles in the city disrupted both teams' practice sessions. The scheduled practice between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens began at 5 PM but had to be halted around 6 PM due to rain, prompting ground staff to take action while players packed up.

Despite the weather concerns, excitement is building for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, which will feature performances by singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Disha Patani. The grand event will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to mesmerize the audience with his signature charm and energy, making the night unforgettable.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:15 PM.