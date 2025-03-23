'I am nervous': Hina Khan ditches wig, flaunts real Hair for first time post-cancer diagnosis [Watch]

Popular TV actor Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2024. Since then, she has been undergoing treatment. She has undergone chemotherapy, surgery, and completed her radiation. She is now in the final stage of her treatment.

The actor has almost overcome the deadly disease. Hina is an inspiration to many, as she continued to embrace life despite her treatment. She travelled with her boyfriend, Rocky, and friends whenever she felt better. She even shot special episodes and walked the ramp. Hina kept working and travelling, normalising her battle against the disease.

Hina Khan attends event with Natural Hair after Cancer battle

On Saturday, Hina Khan attended the OTTplay Awards 2025, and to everyone's surprise, she flaunted her real hair, which had grown back after chemotherapy. The actor ditched her wig and looked stunning in a black and gold outfit.

As she walked the red carpet, Hina interacted with the paparazzi, asking them, "Kaise lag rahi hoon?" to which they responded, "Achhi lag rahi ho, ma'am." She playfully replied, "Itne hi baal aaye hain."

In another clip, she once again asked the paparazzi, "Achhi lag rahi hoon na main?" to which they enthusiastically said, "Haan." With her usual charm, Hina blew flying kisses to the camera, expressing her gratitude with a cheerful "Thank you, thank you."

The actress was honoured with the Promising Actor (Female) award at the third edition of the OTTplay Awards, held in Mumbai on March 22, 2025.

Hina also spoke to paparazzo Viral Bhayani's team, where she mentioned feeling nervous about stepping out in public with her real hair.

She said, "I was nervous... Someday, I had to come out with my real hair. Achhi lag rahi hoon ya nahi?" ( Am I looking good?)

Hina Khan spoke about her Umrah journey

Hina recently travelled to Mecca to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. She shared a series of pictures and videos from her spiritual journey, giving her fans a glimpse into her experiences.

She also spoke about her Ramadan fasting experience: "I didn't keep all the rozas, but I tried to keep most of them. When I went for Umrah, I kept all my fasts."

Hina's wig was from real hair

Last year, actress Hina had to cut her hair as she had to undergo chemotherapy. The actor revealed how she got a wig made from her real hair to feel comfortable during this tough phase.

Sharing a video, Hina Khan penned a long note on social media, explaining to women who are in similar situations why this was an empowering decision. Hina wrote, "The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long, and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I'm so proud of it. And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles... if you resonate with my decision and agree with it... I suggest you do the same. It will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better, you will feel at home."