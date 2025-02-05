'Ask us, how hard, difficult it is to read those reports..': Hina Khan cries, hugs other cancer warriors as she talks about her Cancer battle

Popular TV actor Hina Khan is battling stage 3 breast cancer. She has undergone chemotherapy and is currently undergoing radiation. She is now in the final stage of her treatment. On World Cancer Day, February 4, 2025, Hina Khan met cancer warriors and spoke about her journey and ongoing battle with the disease.

The actor urged all women to get screened and emphasised that early detection saves lives. She also shared that while she is privileged enough to rest during her treatments, many cancer patients undergo chemotherapy while sleeping on footpaths, going to work, and returning for their next chemotherapy session after 21 days.

Hina Khan breaks down

Among several videos, one particularly emotional clip showed Hina breaking down in tears as she spoke about the difficulty of reading medical reports and coming to terms with the harsh reality of a life-threatening illness. She expressed how people often take their health for granted, saying: "When I was diagnosed with cancer, my treatment was started within 2-3 days. I know how important it is to not lose time. On this World Cancer Day, I want to thank the government's initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. I have seen it in Tata Memorial Hospital and many other hospitals. The people now have the chance of timely treatment which is very important."

"When I was diagnosed with cancer, my treatment started within 2-3 days. I know how crucial it is not to lose time. On this World Cancer Day, I want to thank the government for initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. I have seen its impact at Tata Memorial Hospital and many other hospitals. People now have a chance at timely treatment, which is very important," Hina said.

Hina Khan confirmed her cancer diagnosis in June 2024. Since then, she has been documenting her journey on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was recently seen in Griha Laxmi. In the show, she portrays a simple housewife who becomes the reigning queen of the city's drug world.