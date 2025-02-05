Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is in India for her debut in South cinema. The actor visited temples in the South last week. On Monday, she flew to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities.

On Tuesday, several videos and pictures surfaced online showing Priyanka attending the pre-wedding rituals, looking elegant in a coral ethnic suit with subtle white embroidery. She kept her look simple yet stylish, leaving her hair open and accessorizing with a watch, a golden bracelet, and a beige handbag.

The actor greeted the paparazzi with a namaste, while Nick Jonas was missing from the pre-wedding bash. A clip shows Priyanka Chopra holding Malti Marie's hand as they attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's shaadi-wala ghar

On Monday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram after reaching Mumbai. In the first photo, she was seen enjoying time inside a room filled with family and friends. Another heartwarming picture featured her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, engrossed in colours and sketchbooks alongside a friend, while a few others joined them.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a candid picture of herself enjoying a meal with her family, including her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas, and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. She shared a video capturing people working on the beach near her home. One of the clips showed Siddharth's fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, dancing with a child, who smiled while sitting on a couch nearby.

Captioning her post, Priyanka wrote, "Shaadi ka ghar (Wedding house).. !! and it begins tomorrow (red heart emoji) mere bhai ki shaadi hai (it's my brother's wedding) @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! Sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home (three heart face emoji) my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one ... but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra."

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a sweet moment featuring her daughter Malti inside their Mumbai home. The little one sat by a glass window, gazing at the beach outside while dressed in a green and white outfit. Priyanka captioned the pictures, "Mumbai with meri jaan (my love)."

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also shared a picture posing with a gift hamper for the wedding guests. She captioned the picture, "Brace yourselves, the Groom's mom is here to rock the wedding"

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka will be seen in SS Rajamouli's film, who recently confirmed his highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. Details about the film, written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli, remain under wraps.