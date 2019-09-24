Salman Khan has finally broken silence on rumours of him gifting a house and car to Ranu Mondal.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that claimed Salman gifted a house worth Rs 55 lakh to Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song at a railway platform went viral.

It was also being said that the superstar gifted her a car as well. However, Salman rubbished the rumours. He clarified that he did not give her any gift, and he would not take credit for something that he did not do.

"That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that," IANS quoted Salman as saying.

Earlier, Ranu also had clarified that she did not receive any gift from Salman. In her clarification, she had said that it is not right to believe such rumours unless Salman himself makes any such announcement.

"No! If it's about gifting a house, Salman Khan would've made an announcement about it. If not this, he would've said that he's gifting it to a friend or something related. But, till he doesn't officially announce anything, it would be wrong to assume things," she had said a publication.

After Ranu's video had gone viral on social media, Himesh Reshammiya got her on board to sing a song for his movie Happy Hardy and Heer. She gave her voice for a song titled "Teri Meri Kahani" along side Himesh.