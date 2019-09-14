Ranu Mondal, who is currently enjoying the limelight for her singing skills, has cleared speculations surrounding rumours of Salman Khan gifting her a house.

While Ranu's song with Himesh Reshammiya released recently, there have been rumours that Salman gifted a house worth Rs 55 lakh and also a car to Ranu. However, she now denied the rumours in a video interview.

"No! If it's about gifting a house, Salman Khan would've made an announcement about it. If not this, he would've said that he's gifting it to a friend or something related. But, till he doesn't officially announce anything, it would be wrong to assume things," Ranu told Navbharat Times.

She further said that she did not pay much attention to the rumours as Salman did not tell her anything directly or did not make any announcement of gifting her a house or a car.

"I didn't tell anyone to help me and I will not ask for any help from Salman Khan too. At first, when I heard these rumours, I thought it could be true or not. I also heard him gifting me a Red car, there were a lot of them. But, I would've trusted the news only if Salman had contacted me directly," Ranu added.

Ranu became popular after a video of she singing one of Lata Mangeshkar's hit songs at a railway station went viral. The video reached so far that Himesh Reshammiya approached her to give her a chance to sing in his latest movie.

Lata Mangeshkar also had reacted to Ranu's singing. She had expressed happiness at Ranu getting the attention, but had also advised her not to copy anyone's singing style.

"But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last," Lata had said.