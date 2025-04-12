Salman Khan will turn 60 this December, yet he remains one of Bollywood's most popular and bankable stars. Known for his dedication to fitness, Salman doesn't limit himself to the gym—he also cycles, jogs, walks, and, to everyone's surprise, even climbs trees!

Recently, the actor has faced trolling online, with some suggesting that age is catching up with him. A viral video showing Salman struggling to climb stairs added fuel to the criticism. However, on Friday, April 11, 2025, the Bollywood superstar shut down the trolls unexpectedly.

Salman shared a video of himself effortlessly climbing a mulberry tree at his Panvel farmhouse—so swiftly that he could put many younger people to shame. Not only does he climb the tree with ease, but he also casually picks fresh berries while doing so.

He set the video to the song Hum Aapke Bina from his upcoming film Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He cheekily captioned the post, "Berry good for."

Fans were left awestruck by Salman's flexibility. As soon as the video dropped, the internet buzzed with admiration, and many came to his defense, shutting down critics who had questioned his fitness.

A user said, "Let's see how many of us are able to do this at the age of 60. Bohot fitness pe gyaan dete hain. Agar kissi match mein Sachin 0 pe out ho jaaye aur Nehra chauka laga de toh Nehra better batsman nahi bann jaata. Yaad rakkhna. (So many people give advice on fitness. If in a match Sachin gets out on zero and Nehra hits a four, then Nehra doesn't become a better batsman. Remember this)."

Another commented, "Is age mein Bhai pedh chadh rahe or inke fitness pe troll karne waale 4 floor nahi chadh sakte bina lift k. (Bhai is climbing trees at the this age and people who troll him on his fitness can't even climb four floors)."

The third one mentioned, "Trollers ko jawaab dena koi aapse sikhe bhai. (People should learn how to give back to the trolls from you)"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which was released in theatres on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the has minted Rs 107.71 crore in India according the latest box office report by Sacnilk.com. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay Rajkot while Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.