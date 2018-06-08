While Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy promoting their respective films –Race 3 and Sanju, Sallu bhai is reportedly trying to make sure that he does not cross paths with the Kapoor lad.

According to SKJ Bollywood News, Salman has instructed his team to arrange dates and venues of his promotional activities in such a manner that he does not have to come across Ranbir.

"Salman has Race 3 on June 15 and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is releasing on June 29. Both are promoting their films vigorously. Salman has asked his team to make sure his public events do not clash with Ranbir's promotional schedule," the publication quoted a source as saying.

One can understand the reason behind Salman trying to avoid Ranbir because of their past associations with Katrina Kaif. After her breakup with the Race 3 actor, Katrina had gotten into a relationship with Ranbir.

There were reports that Salman had warned Katrina against trusting Ranbir, but the diva had ignored his words. Eventually, Ranbir and Katrina's affair did not last long enough, and now Katrina is again back to being friends with Salman.

Just a few days ago, the Sultan actor had made another statement that might not have gone down well with Ranbir. The superstar had said that "no one can do justice to the role of Sanjay Dutt" in Sanju.

"Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it," he had told media during an event.

Well, looks like Salman was not very impressed by Ranbir's portrayal of Sanjay in the film.