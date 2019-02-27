Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is the man who catapulted Salman Khan to superstardom with his directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. After that, Barjatya worked with Salman in Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). And once again Barjatya has expressed his wish to make yet another film with Salman but it looks like the Dabangg Khan is quite caught up with his upcoming projects to sign up for his film.

As we know that Salman is currently shooting for the last leg of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming directorial Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role. After wrapping up the shooting of Bharat, Salman will commence shoot for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. He has also signed up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming yet-to-be titled film and also has Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in the coming days.

Barjatya had earlier said that he will start working on his film with Salman after the script of his younger son Avnish's upcoming directorial will be finalised. He had said that it will be a special film with Salman. But looking at the jam-packed schedule of Salman, Barjatya has now said that he will wait for the actor for his dates.

"I will wait for Salman Khan because this is a big film for me, I am not in any hurry. That film will take time, I still have to put it down," Sooraj Barjatya told the media while he was promoting his upcoming film Hum Chaar.

Barjatya's banner Rajshri Productions is known for making family dramas laced with songs, dance and celebrations. And spilling some beans on the film with Salman, Barjatya said that the film will tell the story of a husband and wife and will not be a family drama.

He further said that he will make the film only and only with Salman and for that he will wait for the superstar to give him dates to Rajshri Productions.