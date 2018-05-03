Salman Khan has reportedly walked out of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif's debut movie, in which he was supposed to have a special dance number.

Isabelle is all set to make her debut with Sooraj Pancholi in a dance movie titled Time To Dance. While the two newcomers will be seen flaunting various kinds of dance moves in the film, Salman too was supposed to have a cameo dance performance.

However, according to Mid-Day, Salman has now opted out of the project due to other commitments, and also he was allegedly uncomfortable with the complex dance forms.

"The protagonists will be seen performing various dance styles including waltz and Tango. Salman is not comfortable with these dance forms. Also, he wants to focus on his Da-Bangg Tour, and then, Bharat. Since the movie will demand most of his time, Salman decided to bow out of the commitment," the publication quoted a source as saying.

It will be interesting to see if the superstar changes his mind, considering his bonding with Katrina, and also the Pancholi family. It was Salman, who had launched Sooraj with the film Hero in 2015. He had sung a special song for the film as well, which had contributed immensely to the promotions of the movie.

In fact, it was the Sultan actor who had given Katrina her first big role. Although she had made her debut with the film Boom, following which she was seen in Sarkar, it was her character in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya starring Salman Khan that made her a lead actress.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting for Race 3 that also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The movie is slated to be released on June 15.