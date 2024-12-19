Varun Dhawan is all set to star in one of the biggest films of his career – Baby John. The Hindi remake of the smasher – Theri, the film is produced by Atlee. Apart from Jackie Shroff's raw act, the film also has a surprise package in the form of Salman Khan's cameo. During a recent conversation, Atlee revealed how Salman came on board and also called him one of the humblest superstars.

Atlee revealed how he and Murad Khetani were discussing the scenes when the Jawan director said that they should have a cameo towards the end perhaps of Salman Khan. Khetani agreed and called Atlee the next day to reveal that the superstar has agreed to do the part.

Reaching out to the superstar

"Next day, he calls me in the morning, and says, 'Salman has agreed to do a cameo.' I was shocked. I was like, 'I was just discussing with you, I don't have any such scene prepared for it. Let me work on it'," Atlee said in an interview.

Murad Khetani added, "I didn't have to convince him (Salman). I was just having a conversation with him over a call. During our chat, I simply asked, 'Bhai, we wanted to do a scene with you in Baby John'. He was like, 'Done, let me know when I have to come for it.' The conversation didn't go beyond ten seconds.'"

Salman did the cameo for free

Atlee revealed that he further called Salman to talk about the role but the superstar told him that there was no need for it. He further said, "Why do you have to explain? I'll come and do it, no problem." However, what's even more surprising is the fact that Salman didn't charge a single penny for the cameo. Baby John is all set to hit cinemas on December 25.