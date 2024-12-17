Ever since its return, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been in the news for all the right and the wrong reasons. From mocking, crossing the line, cringe dialogues to body shaming; Kapil Sharma and team has often grabbed the spotlight. And this time, its for a racist question posed at Atlee. Baby John director Atlee was the latest guest on the show and gave Kapil an earful on his racist comment.

Kapil's racist question

Everything was going fine with the show up until Kapil asked Atlee, "But, when you get to meet a star for the first time, do they ask, where is Atlee?" However, not the one to let this slide off as a joke, the Jawaan director gave Sharma an earful and a direct response that would perhaps stop him from making such jokes in the future.

Atlee's fierce comeback

"In a way I understood your question. I'll try to answer. I'm actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for a script, but he didn't see how I was looking or whether I'm capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart," the young director said.

Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks?



Ever since, the clip from the episode has spread like wildfire on social media with Kapil being at the forefront of all the backlash and slamming. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has also reacted to the whole controversy.

Chinmany Sripaada reacts

"Will they never stop these crass and racist jibes at his skin colour in the name of 'comedy'?Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising," she wrote. Many of the audience who watched the episode criticised Kapil for the remark.

"I watched this episode this afternoon. I was thinking the same. Maybe be his intention was not that but then he should have framed the question in much much better way. But all in all he is a champion of body shaming so not surprising at all," wrote a user.

"Kapil Sharma may be a nice person otherwise, but he makes racist/sexist/body shaming/homophobic jokes all the time on his show. His silly question to Atlee reflects the fair-skin colour obsession of North Indians," another wrote.