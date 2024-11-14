Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has landed in some legal mess. The show has landed in trouble over some jokes on Rabindranath Tagore. There have been allegations of the team mocking Tagore's legacy. There were also the reports of Salman Khan's production house – SKTV – being served a legal notice. However, the team has now released a statement quashing the reports.

Salman Khan's team has released a statement saying that they are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show which premieres on Netflix. "Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix," the statement from Salman Khan's team read.

What's the controversy

The Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation had sent out a legal notice alleging disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore's legacy. The incident happened during the promotions of Do Patti where Kajol and Kriti Sanon joined Kapil's show. Krushna Abhishek had performed a skit had performed a skit where he replaced the word 'Ekla' (solo) to 'pachla' (five).

At one point, Krushna even said that walking alone (Ekla cholo re) might have one being chased by stray dogs. The joke made everyone in the audience and the guests erupt into laughter. However, the Bengali community has filed a legal notice alleging hurting cultural sentiments.

Salman's busy schedule

On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film – Sikander – with Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released in 2025 and Khan has begun shooting for it extensively. Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor filled in during Salman Khan's absence from the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 18.