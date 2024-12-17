Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for his big Christmas release, 'Baby John.' Ever since the trailer launch of the film, netizens have speculated if this is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Blockbuster hit film 'Theri' which starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson among others. While Atlee directed the 2016 film, he has now written the story and is producing Baby John- hence there were even more rumours about whether Baby John was only a Hindi remake, however, Varun Dhawan made sure to put such rumours to rest.

In an interview with India Today, Varun mentioned that 'Baby John' is not a scene-by-scene copy of the film 'Theri'. He said, "When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what's done."

He further added, "Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different. So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that's not what the film is. It's an adaptation. We're not running away from that, but it's more of an adaptation."

A few days back, Varun took to Instagram to share a few stills from the film and wrote, "Girl dad energy Tu mera tu mera babies day out." While several people appreciated Varun for the completely different look that he sported and the transformation he did for the film others called it a "remake of South movie." A comment on Instagram read, "Highest rating Congratulations vibe telling liked this powerful moive record gotit highlights" another wrote, "Looking like John wick." Others trolled the film calling it "Theri copy", while a netizen wrote, "Bollywood balo kitna copy kareygaa kuch aapna bhi kaar le." An Instagram user in the comment section wrote, "Ye Bhale Hi Theri Film ki Copy Hai per Mujhe Yakeen hai ki film Blockbuster hogi Atlee sir ki film hai to kuch Defferent To Hoga hi."

'Baby John' which is releasing on Christmas features Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Salman Khan too is supposed to have a cameo in the film.