One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for its grand finale. Although the contests are keeping the audiences hooked with drama, fights and friendships and loads of drama. With each passing day, makers unveil something interesting for ardent fans to watch out for.

Apart from the daily dose of BB 16 drama, audiences eagerly await Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, wherein the actor either schools or slams the housemates for their deeds inside the house and also shows them how they are projecting themselves to the world. . Weekend Ka Vaar has now got a new time slot. The weekend episodes will now air on Colors at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar slot timing changed

Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday and Sunday, will now air from 9 pm onwards. Earlier it was aired at 9.30 PM.

Colors shared a new promo on their social media handle announcing the new time slot. In the video Salman said, "Weekend ka hota hai badi besabri se intezar. Abse 9:30 pe nahi, aadhe ghante pahle hoga shuru hoga shanivaar and ravivaar ka vaar (Everyone waits for the weekend with much anticipation. Now the Shanivaar Ka Vaar and Ravivaar Ka Vaar episodes will air half an earlier than its usual time of 9:30 pm)."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. And from this weekend the show will air half an early that is 9 pm instead of 9.30 pm.

Naye waqt par milenge ab aapko Salman Khan! Set your reminders to every Saturday - Sunday, 9:00 PM. ?



Meanwhile, the makers have interesting wild card entrants in the show. As per the latest promo on Colors, social media handles, the makers have given a glimpse of wild card entrants who will be entering the house soon.

Meet the wild card contestants Golden Guys

Sunny Waghchoure of the popular 'Golden Guys' duo is set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. Sunny took to his Instagram and confirmed his entry as the wild card contestant. He shared the logo of Bigg Boss and wrote, "FINALLY DREAM COMES TRUE #bigboss16 ENTRY."

Who are Golden guys?

Sunny Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujjar, hail from Pune and call themselves the 'Golden Guys'. According to a GQ India report, Sunny and Bunty wear at least 2.5 to three kilograms of gold jewelry daily. They are also known for having luxurious gold-plated cars and often wear tons of gold jewelry, and they also have gold embossed on their phone covers, cars, and every other thing.

Several reports suggest that the two own their private businesses, Sunny is a film financier. The two run a non-profit organization called Golden Guys in Pune.

Check out the photos below.

