Bollywood's most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Newly minted daddy, Ranbir Kapoor is in the happiest phase of his life. He is not just busy with his daddy duties but is also fulfilling his prior work commitments. Last week, the actor was spotted on the sets shooting for his upcoming film Animal. Apart from managing his personal and professional life, the actor is also looking after the development of the under-construction Krishnaraj bungalow.

On Monday afternoon, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai riding his E-bike. The actor was heading towards the under-construction site of his Krishnaraj bungalow. Dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denim, following the covid-19 protocol, the actor rode his E-bike.

Ranbir's swanky bike costs a whopping Rs 1,46,500 approximately.

The actor was riding a MATE X electric foldable bike. According to a report by GQ Magazine, the bike is priced at approximately Rs 1,46,500. According to the official website the bike, the MATE X can be folded in three easy steps. "It folds down to a very compact 78 cm high, 103 cm long, 59 cm wide so you can bring it along anywhere," the information on the website reads.

The pictures and videos of Ranbir riding his E-bike went viral in no time. Several videos shared on the Internet show, paparazzi running behind Ranbir's e-bike to get a glimpse of him.

Ranbir's fans were unhappy with the paparazzi running behind the actor. Many users also asked the shutterbugs to give the newly minted daddy some 'privacy.'

Do you know Ranbir and Alia's daughter will have an entire floor

Ranbir and Alia have been monitoring the KrishnaRaj bungalow which has been under renovation for a while. The luxury property was purchased by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. It has been their home with kids Ranbir and Riddhima for around 35 years.

The all-new Krishna Raj bungalow is now an 8-storey bungalow. One of the storeys will belong to mother Neetu Kapoor. As per a report by Times Of India, the family has decided to designate one floor entirely for baby Raha Kapoor. The fourth floor will belong to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter whenever they are in town. While rest of the floors will be for Ranbir and Alia.

Reportedly, the rest of the property will include a swimming pool and an exclusive office area where the senior members will listen to scrip narrations and do their remaining work.

Professional front

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is all set to make her big Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.