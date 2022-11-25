Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently embraced parenthood. The power couple welcomed a baby girl in Mumbai on November 6, 2022. On Thursday, newly minted mom Alia Bhatt announced the name of their newborn daughter's name in the iconic Blaugrana colours. The name 'Raha' was written on a framed Barcelona shirt hung on a wall.

With a picture of Ranbir Kapoor holding her daughter in his arms, and Alia looking at Raha lovingly.

Along with the beautiful name Alia also revealed that dadi (grandmother), Neetu Kapoor named their daughter.

Along with the name Raha, the actress also explained the various meanings of the name on social media. "Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

Barcelona football club welcomes Raha Kapoor

The Barcelona football club has welcomed baby Raha by reposting the same photo.

The official handle of the Spanish football club congratulated the couple on the birth of their baby.

A tweet shared by FC Barcelona read, "Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born . We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

Fans flocked to the comment section and shared love and warm wishes for Ranbir-Alia's daughter.

A fan wrote, "Like father...like daughter!!"

Most of the ardent fans shared Ranbir and Alia's pictures in Barcelona jerseys.

Some were of the view that when Raha will grow up she will also be a huge football fan just like her daddy Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is a huge Barca fan

Ranbir Kapoor, co-owns Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC. He is a huge Barca fan and has spoken about his love for them on many occasions.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2021 in Mumbai.