Salman Khan has apparently come in rescue for veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan after the latter lamented about being forgotten by the industry.

Saroj, who was once one of the most sought after choreographers in Bollywood, is currently out of work. After knowing about it, Salman promised Saroj of getting her on board for one of his upcoming movies.

"When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don't have any work, and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, 'Now, you will work with me'. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise," Saroj told Mid-Day.

Salman is one such star, who is known for launching several new actors in the industry, and is believed to be helpful to his peers. Although Salman and Saroj's relationship is healthy now, they reportedly had a brawl after the superstar had accused her of favouring Aamir Khan over him in Andaz Apna Apna during the 90s.

But the duo had buried the hatchet later. Salman has a number of forthcoming films including Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Inshallah. It will be interesting to see if Salman actually gets Saroj on board for any of these films.

Meanwhile, Salman will soon be seen romancing Katrina Kaif in Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will apparently present the actor in multiple avatars. The teaser of Bharat was well received, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to come out. The film will be released on Eid this year.