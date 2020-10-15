We recently told you about Bollywood's former actor Faraaz Khan who acted in films like 'Mehendi' opposite Rani Mukerji and 'Fareb' was diagnosed with a brain infection for which the actor required Rs.25 lakhs for his treatment. The family generated a fundraiser but they could raise only Rs. 1.8 lakhs. Actress Pooja Bhatt too had donated her share and requested fans to do so.

But today we hear that Salman Khan known to be very generous cleared Faraaz Khan's medical bills. Actress Kashmera Shah took to her social media account to laud Salman Khan over his gesture and also praised him calling him a 'great human being'.

"You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.", Kashmera wrote on her Instagram handle.

Faraaz condition critical

Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core," read the details of Faraaz's health condition posted on the fundraiser started by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.