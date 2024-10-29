Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan has spoken about how Salman Khan keeps a check on him ever since his father's demise. Zeeshan added that the superstar calls him every night and has confessed about not being able to sleep at night ever since Baba's death. Zeeshan also spoke about the close bond Baba Siddique shared with the superstar which was as close as that of real brothers.

Salman Khan calls Zeeshan every night

"Salman was very upset by all these things. Father and Salman were as close as real brothers. He has supported me a lot ever since my father's death; he always makes sure to check on me. He can't sleep properly at night; he speaks to me about all these things," Zeeshan told BBC.

Zeeshan, Member of the Legislative Assembly, further added that he never considered these celebs to be superstars. He revealed how they all kept visiting his home every day and seemed like any other family member.

"I have never considered my father's friends to be celebrities. Because if someone always visits your home, they are your father's close friends and are considered family members. So, Salman Khan and other celebrities are as important as any other family member," he added.

Zeeshan's post after father's death

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three armed assailants on the eve of Dussehra. He succumbed to his bullet injuries. Zeeshan had challeneged his father's killers in a social media post. "They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion—and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought turn their sights on me, to them I declare: I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY," he wrote.