Baba Siddique's death has left the nation jolted. It has not only raised questions on one's safety but has also left everyone alarmed with the rising crime rates. Baba Siddique was shot dead by armed assailants on October 12. He suffered bullet injuries to his chest and stomach. The Nationalist Congress Party leader was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Baba Siddique might have been known for his political affiliations but more than that, he became a household name when he reunited Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at his iftar party. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's feud started in 2008 and lasted for several years. Once thick pals, the friendship not only went kaput but the two didn't mind washing their dirty linen in public as well.

How the cold war ended

Salman and SRK both took nasty digs at one another during that period and were never seen under the same roof. Until Baba Siddique's iftar party in 2013, five years after their cold war had started. Baba became instrumental on not only getting the two of them together under the same roof but also forcing the two to hug it out.

In front of media, biggest names as guests and upon Baba's insistence; the two actors decided to let bygones be bygones. Salman and SRK hugged it out and from there on began their friendship that is still going rock solid. Baba was hailed as the man who brought the nation's Karan – Arjun back together. His sudden and tragic death left the entire industry in shock.

"Baba Siddique Sir..! You've always been warm and kind.. May your soul rest in peace! My heart goes out to Zeeshan and Arshia! Praying for strength for the entire family. This is unbelievable!! I pray for justice to be served soon!" Pulkit Samrat wrote.

"Heaven gained an angel today, while we lost an amazing soul. Baba uncle you will be missed by all the people who were blessed to know someone like you. Your memories & love will live on forever," Arpita Khan wrote.