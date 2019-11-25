It looks like Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora has once again created a rift between Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor.

Earlier, it was reported that Salman was in no mood to dedicate his time to Boney Kapoor for the making of No Entry sequel, tentively titled, No Entry Mein Entry. And now if the latest report is to be believed, Salman has decided not to star in the film and the reason is apparently Arjun Kapoor.

According to the report, Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee have been chasing Salman for a long time to lock his dates for No Entry sequel but the Dabangg Khan had been busy shooting for other projects. Furthermore, Salman lifted the name of his onscreen character Radhe from Wanted (produced by Boney Kapoor) which apparently comes as a sign of their severed relationship.

And moreover, Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Salman's former sister-in-law, was apparently going to be a part of No Entry Mein Entry which is now being touted as the main reason behind Salman's decision to back out from the sequel.

"Salman is out of the project. Boneyji and Anees will take a call very soon on who they want to cast in the role of Prem and will make an announcement once they get the right kind of star to take the franchise forward. The script has been ready for a long time and the project will mount the floors once he casting is done," a source was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

Earlier, it was being said that Salman had banned Boney Kapoor from visiting his home because of Arjun and Malaika's relationship. And it looks like the rift between two good friends Salman and Boney is getting wider and wider with each passing day.