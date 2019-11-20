Malaika Arora is known for making bold fashion statements. She can pull off anything and everything at ease. But this time around, the diva suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the launch event of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's flagship store, designed by Gauri Khan, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As the shutterbugs flocked the venue to catch glimpses of a slew of celebrities attending the event wearing designer outfits, Malaika, undoubtedly, looked hotter than ever in a blue crop top with a plunging neckline which is paired it with a matching blazer and trousers.

Malaika was all ready to pose for the cameras, but she didn't realize that she had a major nip slip and continued to pose for the photographs until someone from her team pointed out the goof-up. She soon realized that she was showing too much than intended and quickly adjusted her top while leaving the red carpet. However, the damage had already been done.

As soon as the video of the unfortunate incident went online, users were quick to notice Malaika's wardrobe malfunction and started talking about it. Many even slammed Malaika, being a mother to her 17-year-old kid Arhaan, for exposing too much skin at a public event.

Take a look.