Salman Khan recently heaped praises on southern film doing phenomenal business in the Hindi film business. RRR, Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa are some of the examples of the films which did tremendous business pan India. Salman questioned why Hindi films don't get that easily and widely accepted in the South. And KGF star Yash responded.

"It's not like that. Our films also never used to get this kind of reception, but what is happening from that part of the world, they have started playing dubbed versions here, people became familiar with the content of what we are creating. I think initially it started as a joke for entertainment because that show they used to treat it that way, but that is because of the kind of dubbing they used to do, nobody used to give importance to this space. But what worked today is people got familiar with our way of storytelling, our cinema, so it has not happened overnight," Yash told Bollywoodlife.

"That is been there for a few years and eventually, they started understanding the content, the expression of the direction and everything. And then we got a straight instant connect with Baahubali, SS Rajamouli sir, Prabhas they took that initiative followed by KGF- it also entered with a commercial angle. My director had such a script where I felt it can go pan India, my producers also came on board, we came in, pushed it and people accepted it after there are so many examples," he further said.