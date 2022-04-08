Yami Gautam has lashed out at Anupama Chopra's website for their latest review of Dasvi. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Gautam in lead roles. While the film tickles your funny bones, critics have not hailed the film as the next big entertainer. Yami Gautam called out the website for its "disrespectful" review and asked them "not to review her performances" henceforth.

The review

"FC Review: #Dasvi is like a sanitized Adam Sandler comedy gone wrong, which is saying a lot, because Adam Sandler comedies are wrong to begin with. Here's @ReelReptile's take on the #Netflix film. #AbhishekBachchan #NimratKaur," Film Companion had written on Twitter sharing the review.

Yami's take

Yami shared a screenshot from the review that read, "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive." She wrote, "Before I say anything else, I'd like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it."

Gautam further went on to say, "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!" She concluded saying, "It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful."