Actor Yash, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie, 'KGF: Chapter 2', has landed in Hyderabad earlier on Monday, to promote it. As the actor arrived late, one of the journalists there questioned him on the same.

Reporter questions Yash

"We were told to reach here at 11, it's been more than an hour, and you have come here now", a Telugu reporter questioned.

Without any hesitation, Yash apologized to all the reporters. "I had no idea when you people were asked to come here. Even if I am a few minutes late, I am really sorry", Yash said.

Yash also explained, "See, I am running wherever my team is taking me to. Also, with these private jets, there is a mix-up of timings, as we require permissions. Please don't mind".

It is to be noted that Tollywood actor Allu Arjun had to face a similar situation during 'Pushpa' Bengaluru promotions. Allu Arjun was slammed by a Kannada journalist, and hence Twitter users assume that Yash was targeted by the journalist intentionally, in order to take revenge for Allu Arjun's scene.

However, Yash clearly said sorry and explained the reason behind his late arrival, and hence the issue got resolved.

'KGF: Chapter 2' release details:

"KGF: Chapter 2' is all set for its worldwide release amidst so much anticipation and hype. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the movie has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles as well.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the second installment of the two-part series of 'KGF'

Slated for its release on April 14, KGF: Chapter 2 is witnessing the biggest openings, as the bookings seem to be huge.