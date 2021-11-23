Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Antim: The Final Truth, where he will be seen sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. In a recent promotional event, Salman Khan was asked whether this is the last era of Superstars in Bollywood.

Salman Khan talks about the Superstar era in Bollywood

During the event, Salman Khan was asked whether Bollywood will witness an end to superstardom, as more actors are making their debut on OTT platforms.

Salman Khan revealed that more superstars will come to Bollywood, and made it clear that the era of superstars will never end.

"We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom," said Salman Khan, Bollywood Hungama reports.

The actor added that the same question has been raised at least for the past four generations, but still superstars continue to evolve in the industry.

"I have been hearing this also, 'ki star ka zamana khatam hogaya'. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain.' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo," asserts Salman Khan.

Antim: The Final Truth to hit theaters soon

Antim: The Final Truth is expected to hit the theaters on November 25. The film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of a police officer in this movie. A trailer of the film was released a few weeks back, and it had received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Antim: The Final Truth revolves around the face-off between a Sikh police officer and a gangster. The film showcases how farmers in the country, due to their hardships push farmers to the world of crimes.