Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed to National Investigation Agency (NIA) his top 10 targets, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and the gangster's alleged future plans, sources said on Monday.

The sources told IANS that with his revelations, the NIA was able to foil a number of murders, robberies and extortion cases. Bishnoi informed the NIA about his entry into the world of crime from college politics and of the individuals he killed over the last 10-15 years.

According to the NIA documents that were accessed by IANS, the gangster's top 10 targets were:

Target 1: Salman Khan

Bishnoi told the NIA that in 1998, the Bollywood superstar came to Jodhpur to shoot one of his movies. During the shoot allegations were made against Khan for killing a blackbuck, an animal revered in Bishnoi community.

The gangster wanted to kill Salman Khan as a result. To carry out the assassination, he had sent his aide, Sampat Nehra, to Mumbai. Nehra conducted surveillance on the actor but couldn't execute the plan. Nehra was later apprehended by the Haryana Police STF.

Target 2: Shagunpreet, manager of Siddhu Moosewala

Shagunpreet was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala and handled his accounts. Lawrence told investigators that Shagun helped the killer of Vicky Muddukhera, the gangster's close aide, to hide in Kharar. Due to this, he wanted to kill Shagunpreet.

Target 3: Mandeep Dhaliwal, aide of gansgter Lucky Patiyal

Lawrence Bishnoi told the NIA that Mandeep also helped the killer of slain gangster Muddukhera. Mandeep runs his gang under the name 'Thugs-life'.

Target 4: Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary

According to Lawrence's statement, Kaushal Chaudhary supplied weapons to Bholu shooter, Anil Lath and Sunny Lefti, who were involved in Muddukhera's killing. When Lawrence learned this, he decided to kill Chaudhary.

Target 5: Gangster Amit Dagar

Lawrence told investigators that Amit Dagar and Kaushal Choudhary had conspired to kill Muddukhera. Therefore, Dagar was also on his radar.

Target 6: Sukhpreet Singh Budhdha

Sukhpreet Singh Bushdha is the head of Bambiha gang, which is Lawrence's arch rival. After the demise of Devendra Bambiha, Sukhpreet became the gang's leader. Lawrence revealed that his associate Amit Sharan was killed by Sukhpreet, leading to his plan to kill him.

Target 7: Gangster Lucky Patiyal

Lawrence told investigators that Lucky Patiyal killed his gang member, Gurlal Brar. Patiyal also allegedly assisted the killer of Muddukhera. Patiyal also harboured killer of Muddukhera well.

Target 8: Rammi Masana, Gondar Gang member

Lawrence expressed a desire to seek revenge on Masana for allegedly killing his cousin Amandeep. Masana is a sharpshooter associated with the Gondar Gang.

Target 9: Gurpreet Sheikho, of Gondar Gang

Gurpreet Sheikho, the head of Gondar Gang was also on the radar of Lawrence. Gurpreet allegedly provided weapons to Masana for the murder of Amandeep.

Target 10: Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefti, Anil Lath

They all are alleged killers of Muddukhera. Lawrence wanted to kill them since they carried out the murder. All of them work for Kaushal Chaudhary's gang.

More sinister plots of Lawrence:

In 2021, the gangster sent his sharp shooters Shahrukh, Denny and Aman to stay in Mossewala's village. There, Jaggu Baghwanpuria and Sarpanch Mona assisted his shooters in their stay. Later, Lawrence was informed by the three shooters that they needed more help to execute the killing of Moosewala.

In the meantime, Lawrence had established contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Lawrence sent Rs 50 lakhs to Goldy Brar through Hawala, intending to secure assistance in executing Moosewala's murder.

Between 2018 and 2022, Lawrence sought help from his associate Rohit Chaudhary, a gangster based in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.

He purchased 25 sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 9mm pistols, for Rs 2 crore from an arms supplier named Qurban Chaudhary, alias Shahzad.

Another gangster, Rohit assisted Lawrence in acquiring these weapons from Shahzad. The procured weapons were used in the murder of Moosewala.

The NIA learned that Lawrence was running his extortion racket from behind bars.

While being imprisoned in Bharatpur and Faridkot jails, he extorted money from businessmen in Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi.

Liquor businessmen, mall owners, and gamblers were among his targets. Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, and Goldy Brar provided him with the phone numbers of businessmen and gamblers.

"The brothers of gangster Anandpal, Vicky Singh, and Manjeet Singh, also collected money from stone and crusher businessmen in Rajasthan based on Lawrence's instructions," said an NIA source.

(With inputs from IANS)