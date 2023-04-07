Bollywood actor Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is also busy attending events and promoting his film. Amidst his tight shoot schedule, the actor and his well-wishers are worried for his safety.

Several reports state that the Dabangg actor has an email with a death threat. Following this, security was beefed up around his Galaxy apartment in Mumbai.

Amid death threats, Salman Khan buys a high-end bulletproof SUV.

And amid all the threats that he has been receiving, Salman Khan has purchased a high-end bullet-proof SUV for his safety.

Reports state that he has a Nissan Patrol SUV. The car has been imported as it is not available in the Indian market as yet. Salman decided to get this car for himself for security purposes.

About Nissan Patrol SUV

Nissan Patrol SUV is considered one of the safest chauffeur-driven vehicles in the world, Nissan Patrol SUV comes powered by a 5.6L V8 petrol motor engine. It can deliver a maximum power output of 405 bhp and a peak torque of 560 Nm.

The SUV is one of the most expensive cars in the world. It is quite popular in the Middle East and South East Asia region.

The engine on the SUV comes paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Nissan Patrol SUV features a rear-locking differential as a standard feature. While exact details are not known, it is likely that the SUV may have a B6 or B7 level of bulletproof protection.

The B6 level features a thick glass of 41mm and offers protection against rifle shots. The B7 level, on the other hand, has a 78mm glass protecting against armour-piercing rounds.

How did it all start?

Days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat. As per the reports, Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.

About his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be unveiled on April 10, 202. The actor is sharing regular updates about his upcoming film and is also sharing BTS videos and songs from the film. Recently the actor also teased his fans with the picture of him flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs. He also shared a picture from his perfect leg day workout.

Take a look.