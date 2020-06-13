Let's be honest, all these entertaining TV shows and daily soaps are incomplete without TV reality shows. They just add a lot of entertaining factors and realistic elements in our daily watching and give some monotonous break from daily soaps.

However, its the host of the show that plays an instrumental role in making it more entertaining and popular from their gags in order to keep the audience hooked to the show. Their presentation, star power, comic timing, and anchoring skills often make or break a show. And our Indian television is blessed with some of the talented hosts who are truly the heart of these shows.

So, here's a list of some of our favorite TV reality show hosts who entertain us and the pay they get from it.

Amitabh Bachchan

The 'Shahenshah' of Indian cinemas has nailed the television industry with his hosting skills too. The all-rounder actor Amitabh Bachchan has revolutionized Indian television since he appeared on TV screens as 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' host. His charisma, baritone, and personality lit up the screen and made the show number one in India.

Of course, even the show is a revolutionary one since it had been the biggest platform to earn money by just showcasing individuals' knowledge. Amit Ji has hosted KBC for almost 11 seasons with 852 episodes in total. But, did you know that Amitabh Bachchan charged 2.6 crores per episode? That's right!

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss has become one of the most popular shows with the highest TRP rated reality show in history. And of course, Salman Khan being its host makes it more special. Bhaijaan has been hosting the sensational show for 10 seasons.

Since Salman Khan is the main highlight of the Bigg Boss series, it is obvious that his charges are high. He earlier charged Rs 6.5 crore per episode but he has reportedly hiked his fee to 13 crores per week for the latest edition of BB 13.

Manish Paul

Known for his witty comments and best comic timing, Manish Paul is the ideal face of any reality show. He is the one who has set benchmarks for all the hosts out there. Manish Paul has hosted a lot of shows on the small screen and so his work was loved and admired so much by the audience that he later got the offer to host various award functions too.

Paul reportedly charges a whopping Rs 1.5 crore per season as he has been the leading face of shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja, India's Got Talent, Dance India Dance among others.

Rohit Shetty

Popular Director Rohit Shetty is known for his unmissable stunts and action in his movies. And since he himself had performed several stunts for the movies in his early 20s, he has been a perfect host for India's most popular stunts based show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit started hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi for the last 4 seasons. He apparently charged Rs 30 Lakh for hosting the show.

Bharti Singh

The 'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh is the one and only woman TV reality show host who has truly slain every time she came on screen to host a show. She is one of the most famous female comedians that the industry has got and has won several hearts and smiles with her perfect comic timing.

She reportedly charges Rs 5 lakh per episode for every show.

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali is another popular face of the telly world as his style of hosting the shows is quite unique. Also, his charming dimpled smile can make anyone his fan.

Jay had hosted several renowned shows like The Voice of India kids, Sabse Bada Kalakar, Dance India Dance among others and he charges Rs 4 lakh per episode.

Rithivik Dhanjani

TV actor Rithivik Dhanjani after being a leading face of the popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' had dipped his toes in hosting. He has been a part of a couple of reality shows like India's Got Talent, Super Dancer, India's Best Draamebaaz and Nach Baliye in the past.

Rithvik charges Rs 4-5 lakh per episode to host a reality show.

Raghav Juyal

Raghav is known as Crockroax and came into limelight through a dancing reality show DID and has been everyone's favourite since then.

He is fun-loving, easy-going kind of guy and these days is impressing the audience through his comic skills while hosting the show, Dance Plus and Dil Hai Hindustani season 2 along with Mukti Mohan charging Rs 2-4 lakhs per episode.